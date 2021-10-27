7 Halloween events across the Costa del Sol this year

IF YOU are getting into the Halloween swing of things this year, the Euro Weekly News has put together this list of seven spookily good events across the Costa del Sol.

So if you´re on the Costa del Sol this Halloween, why not come on down to an event near you?

And if you´re looking for inspiration for a costume for your Halloween party, the EWN has even take care of that with its 11 spooktacular costume ideas for all the family.

1. Puerto Banus

Halloween in Marbella isn’t quite complete without a visit to La Sala in Puerto Banus to soak up all things spooky and this Halloween weekend aims to scare all the family!

On Saturday 30th October, a Fang-tastic Breakfast Bash is set to take place at 11am in the Live Lounge. Aimed at all of Marbella’s Mini Monsters, the morning promises to be filled with Spooky Games, Boo-gieing and Halloween Fun.

Priced at just 15€ per person including breakfast and a drink, there are prizes up for grabs for the best dressed family. Under 2’s are welcome to join free of charge for this event. Tickets are to be paid in full prior to this event and it’s recommended to book now as this is a guaranteed sell out.

2. Marbella

Marbella council will transform La Represa on October 31 into a ‘haunted park’ with free attractions for both adults and children to celebrate Halloween on the Costa del Sol.

Visits for one of the three available time slots are from 11am to 2.30pm, from 4pm to 7.30pm and from 8pm to 11pm can be booked from October 18, from 9am to 2pm on telephone numbers 952 76 87 56 and 952 76 87 59.

3. Maro

Maro will once again celebrate the Chestnut and Sweet Potato Festival, the popular Maroween, which this year reaches its twelfth edition.

Taking place on October 30 and 31 in the Plaza de la Iglesia from 6pm, the festival will include a play, a performance by DJ Toulalan and a costume contest.

4. Estepona

Estepona Council will celebrate Halloween on Sunday October 31, from 8 pm to midnight, with a party in the municipal Booth at the Fairground with a free host.

Among the activities set to take place are a zombie dance show Passage of terror by the municipal theatre group Farandula.

5. Torrox

Torrox will be celebrating Halloween this year with a series of activities that will take place on the Plaza de la Constitucion in Torrox and on the promenade of El Morche on Sunday, October 31, starting at 6pm.

Both locations will offer storytelling with themed monsters and interactive theatrical and musical performances.

There will be balloon animals and face painting.

6. Motril

For Halloween this year, Motril Council has prepared an incredible Passage of terror, as well as workshops.

The festivities are aimed at all ages and the Passage of terror can be visited from 7pm to 10pm on October 29, 30 and 31 in the Centro Joven del Parque de los Pueblos de America.

7. Torre del Mar

Torre del Mar will celebrate Halloween this year with musical parades and a Passage of terror on October 31.

The events start at 6pm with a musical float that will make its way through Calle Colon, Rodrigo Vivar, Octavio Lopez, Paseo Marítimo, Paseo de Larios, Calle Andalucia, tore tore avenue, Copo street, Calle Marañon, Avenida de Andalucia, Calle Princesa, Calle Infante and Plaza de la Paz.

Then starting at 7pm, a parade of various theatre and dance groups will take place through Calle del Mar Norte, Calle del Mar Sur, Calle Saladero, Calle princesa and Avenida de Andalucia until the end in the Paseo de Larios.

The Passage of terror will take then place from 8pm and promises great surprises until 1am.

And if you need a costume for your event this year, here are our 11 Halloween costume ideas for all the family.

1. Best for Women

It´s feisty…. it´s feminine… it´s the female pirate costume. Universally flattering and complete with head scarf, dress and belt, this costume can simply be paired with black boots for a fuss-free Halloween look in minutes.

2. Best for Men

The classic skeleton; a Halloween staple for all the right reasons. It´s spooky, it´s flattering, and its unisex enough to be repurposed by the rest of the family for years to come.

Get yours for less than €35 with this fitted outfit for men that can easily be worn by women too.

3. Best for Girls

No Halloween would be complete without a vampire, and this girl´s costume for less than €20 comes with dress, wings, and headband.

4. Best for Boys

What boy doesn´t want to be a superhero? Now you can make yours one for the day with a Batman costume complete with mask, outfit and cape.

5. Best for Babies

Pumpkins are a Halloween classic and this baby costume works for both boys and girls and comes with outfit, shoes and hat.

6. Best for Dogs

Startle and amuse friends, family and neighbours with this spider outfit for dogs. Made famous by Youtube videos of costume wearing pooches frightening passersby, this outfit is still a favourite and will make your dog the talking point of any party.

7. Best for Cats

Turn your cat into a fearsome(ish) lion with this furry collar which will transform your regular sized feline into a big cat for the day.

8. Best Budget Buy

This Flintstones-inspired ensemble includes the dress, necklace and wig, gives you a complete Halloween costume for less than €20.

Double up and make it the perfect budget couple´s outfit with a Fred costume for a further €16.99.

9. Best Luxury Buy

For those who take their Halloween costumes very seriously, this gothic-style bustier cocktail dress takes an outfit to the next level, bringing some serious glamour to any party.

10. Best for Couples

This zombie bride and groom duo is perfect for couples who like a theme and even comes with makeup and fake blood.

Just find a spooky spouse to complete the look.

11. Best Accessories

If Halloween isn´t your thing and you don´t feel like going the whole hog this year, why not get into the party spirit effort-free with some accessories?

In Conclusion

There are plenty of Halloween events taking place on the Costa del Sol, so pick your favourite costume, find some friends to take with you and get planning for that party.

