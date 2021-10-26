Storm with 60mph winds to batter Britain before snow hits

Storm with 60mph winds to batter Britain before snow and sub-zero temperatures hit.

Heavy storms are expected to bring rain and gusts of up to 60 mph to the UK. The north of the country can expect to be the worst hit. Snow and freezing temperatures have been predicted for next week.

Early November is set to see snow and sub-zero temperatures. Flooding can be expected this week along with 60mph gusts.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for Wednesday and Thursday for rain. Parts of Scotland could see 60 millimetres of rainfall.

Speaking to The Express, British Weather Services’ Jim NR Dale commented: “Winds highest in far north & northwest, gusting +60 mph but mainly across areas used to such winds.

“All caused by nearby low pressure system & associated waving frontal system – driven by the jet stream. Not that unusual at this time of year.”

Netweather forecaster Paul Michaelwaite has predicted a north-south divide. Michaelwaite stated: “The north and west will see more of the wetter, windier weather, whereas those further southeast will see more in the way of dry conditions.

“The reason for the split is that, for the time being, low pressures are going to track nearer to the north of the country, allowing those further south and east to enjoy a bit more shelter and closer proximity to high pressure over the continent.

“A very similar setup is likely to persist right through the upcoming week, but with low pressure slowly furthering its influence in the south.

“Then by next weekend and the beginning of November, it does look likely that those further south will be getting in on the wet, windy action more often.”

