Spanish Absolute Athletics Championship venue announced

The Spanish Absolute Athletics Championship official venue has been announced.

Nerja is set to host the Spanish Absolute Athletics Championship in 2022.

The Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has expressed his satisfaction at Nerja being selected as the official venue for the 2022 championship.

The Championship will be held on June 24, 25 and 26. During the announcement, the mayor was accompanied by the vice-president of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation and President of the Andalucian Federation, Enrique López Cuenca, the president of the Nerja Athletics Club, Francisco Ortega Olalla Ayo, and the councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas.

The mayor commented: “We are making history in athletics in Nerja”.

He added that: “we have every reason to feel very satisfied that the Enrique López Cuenca Stadium has been selected to host such an important sporting event”.

Armijo revealed that during the last Spanish Under-23 Championships in June, he presented the challenge of hosting this competition to the President of the FAA, Enrique Lopez Cuenca. He stated: “Today we can say that we have achieved it”.

The mayor commented on the enormous responsibility of hosting this championship and expressed his conviction that Nerja will be up to the challenge and the level that is expected.

He said: “We will shine in its preparation, organisation and development. We will once again project the image of a town that has made athletics a fundamental pillar.

“We are going to work to make it a great sporting success, with its consequent economic and touristic ramification”.

The mayor congratulated Nerja’s Sports club and the Nerja Athletics Club.

