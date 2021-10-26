Spain’s incidence rate falls again after rising over the weekend

Spain’s incidence rate has fallen again after rising slightly over the weekend.

The accumulated incidence rate in Spain per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days has stopped rising, falling three tenths to 46.01, cases compared to 46.38 on Monday, October 25.

The Ministry of Health registered 1,926 new cases and 52 deaths today, Tuesday, October 26. Spain has accumulated a total of 5,004,143 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official statistics. So far, 87,238 people that presented with a positive diagnostic test have died in the country.

There are currently 1,753 patients admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 and 434 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU’s). The occupancy rate for beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 1.43% and in ICUs at 4.76% (the total was 4.80% on Friday, October 22).

Vaccinations continue

In the last 24 hours, the autonomous communities have administered 22,084 doses of the covid vaccines, of which 9,375 are first doses and 15,776 are second doses.

Today, the Public Health Commission endorsed administering a booster dose with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines from November 15 to those vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine. From yesterday, some autonomous communities were already administering the third dose of Pfizer to the general population of over 70 year olds.

