Shoppers injured by explosion near Asda in Queensway

Two people have been hospitalised and a shopping area has been evacuated after an explosion near an Asda in Queensway, Dunstable, this morning, October 26.

East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that they attended the blast and that two people were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The two injured people are receiving treatment for flash burns in A&E, according to reports.

The explosion was caused by an electrical fan fire that ignited some lighter fuel cans.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 11 am regarding an incident in Queensway, Dunstable.”

“We sent an ambulance, one rapid response car and one Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) vehicle. Two patients were transported to Luton And Dunstable Hospital for further care.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Beds Fire are currently in attendance at a newsagents at High Street North in Dunstable.”

“We were called to an explosion, which seems to have been caused by an electrical fan fire igniting some lighter fuel cans.”

“This has caused an explosion blowing out the shop front windows.”

“There are two casualties who have been taken to hospital with minor injuries and flash burns. We are currently carrying out a fire investigation to establish further details of the incident.”

“Two pumps are in attendance from Dunstable and the area is currently closed off to the public.”