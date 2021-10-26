Prince Andrew has been set a deadline by a US judge to answer questions about sexual assault allegations.

A US judge has ruled that Prince Andrew must be questioned under oath by Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers in her civil sexual assault case and he has until mid-July of next year to comply. Formal requests for the Duke of York to give evidence (known legally as depositions) must be completed on or before July 14, district judge Lewis Kaplan, who serves in the Southern District of New York, said.

The deadline set has been agreed by both Andrew’s lawyers and those for Ms Giuffre, according to a report from Sky News. Under something known as “Mutual Legal Assistance” (MLA), both prosecutors and the lawyers acting for Ms Giuffre can issue a formal request for the prince to give evidence (known as a deposition) in the UK.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are scheduled to take place in June, potentially clashing with Andrew’s legal issues over the summer. Andrew has always vehemently denied allegations he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre when she was a teenager and has not actually yet been charged with any crime regarding the case.

Prince Andrew would be required to attend a place and answer questions on oath in a private hearing if all goes ahead. Questions would be put by lawyers representing Ms Giuffre, and Prince Andrew would be entitled to legal representation- although he could exercise his right against self-incrimination and not answer anything at all.

Prince Andrew could also seek to have any formal MLA request set aside before he is deposed, on the grounds that he has no relevant or material evidence to give.

