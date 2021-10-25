Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme ‘chaos’ as hundreds refused entry

According to the Scottish Hospitality Group, an entity that represents night-time entertainment venues in the country, Scotland’s first weekend using the vaccine passport scheme has been “an unmitigated disaster”.

They report that around 550 people who did not have a vaccine passport were refused entry to establishments by door staff. In some instances, staff were also abused by those refused entry. Apparently, in some cases, the situation got so bad that venues decided to close their doors early, with an estimated 40 per cent drop in business.

The Scottish Hospitality Group had opposed this system from the beginning and pointed to the disaster of last weekend as being proof enough that they were right.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Stephen Montgomery, a spokesperson for the group told BBC’s ‘Good Morning Scotland’, “The Scottish Hospitality Group has been warning the government for weeks that their vaccine passports scheme is not ready – but the government’s attitude has been to tell us to ‘get on with it’, whilst offering no safety net of support for businesses or our hard-working staff”.