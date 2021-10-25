Manage your wealth with Golden Leaves International

BETWEEN pensions, house sales and inheritances, Golden Leaves International says that many British expats in Spain may find they have accrued a large sum of wealth by the time they move here.

And when moving to another country, and when it comes to what you want to pass on to loved ones it is never more important to protect that wealth, which is why Golden Leaves International are on hand with their expert partners to help you manage your wealth.

Providing everything from pre-paid funeral plans to insurance policies and wealth management, Golden Leaves International ensure that your money is used well.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They have partnered up with some of the leading experts and Independent Financial Advisors on the Costa Blanca, to aid you in understanding the management of your finances, including how to protect and preserve your wealth and pensions.

Their experts can also show you how to organise your assets in an order that can be passed to your heirs in a tax-efficient way and shelter capital and income from ‘excessive’ taxation.

They will also offer advice of QROPS, QNUPS and Offshore Portfolio bonds, to ensure that any recommended products are based in robust financial jurisdictions.

Or if you require solutions to currency, foreign exchange and international payments, we also have partners who can assist with buying property, purchasing high-value items, or making monthly transfers.

When it comes to what you leave behind when the time comes, Golden Leaves International can also help with that.

Working with expert partners, they can also help you put together a Spanish will, making sure your assets go where you intend them to.

For expatriates with property or assets overseas, with different legal systems and another language, it’s essential to have a correct and locally compatible will.

This way, you can avoid leaving your loved ones with a lengthy and expensive legal succession process, and confusion as to your intentions. Also, valuable tax savings can be achieved with proper documentation. Golden Leaves can put you in touch with their local experts to ensure you have all the advice you need in relation to having a suitable will drafted.

Their experts can also talk you through some of the most important points to consider when drafting a will, including how to deal with long-term care fees and managing care options as a British expat in another country.

Their experts can also help you tackle concerns about what will happen to your assets if your partner remarries after your death, including whether your children still receive what you intended.

Other important issues to consider include what happens if you leave your assets to your children and they get divorced and what happens if you leave your assets to your partner or children and they have financial difficulties.

Finally, Golden Leaves International´s experts can help you to set out who you would like to act on your behalf if you were unable to manage your financial affairs or personal welfare due to some form of incapacity.

Their experts can help with all types of wealth management, both for while you are here and after you are gone.

So get in touch with Golden Leaves International today to start planning how to manage your wealth.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.goldenleavesinternational.com • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain