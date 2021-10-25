Man arrested for exhibitionism before children in Fuengirola. The arrested man had allegedly exposed his genitals and touched himself in front of several minors.

According to reports, the man sat at a table in an establishment and carried on touching himself.

Witnesses saw the man come out of the bathroom. He exposed his genitals and touched them in public view. The acts were allegedly carried out in front of minors.

The children’s mothers who were in the establishment with them quickly removed the children from the establishment. Officers from the National Police soon arrived at the establishment. The officers proceeded to arrest the man.

The events happened on Friday, October 22. The incident was reported by both the manager of the establishment and one of the mothers. The mother had been in the restaurant with her daughter when the man came out of the toilet. He then groped himself and exposed his genitals in front of several children.

Officers were quickly deployed to the scene of the incident. The officers interviewed the manager and the mother who confirmed the events. The officers then identified the alleged perpetrator. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

