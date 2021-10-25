Jeff Bezos has a new €430 million superyacht being built in the Netherlands



Jeff Bezos, the former Amazon tycoon is currently known to be having a superyacht built in the Netherlands. The vessel which, when completed, will be the largest sailboat in the world, has been spotted for the first time this week. It is believed to be costing one of the world’s richest men a cool €430 million to build.

According to the Daily Mail, the craft is being built at the Zwijndrecht shipyard in the west of the Netherlands. For the time being, she has the name of Y721. Due to be completed sometime in 2022, at 127 metres in length, she will overtake the Sea Cloud, which is currently the biggest oceanic passenger ship on the planet.

It is being custom-built by a specialist maritime company called Oceano, and it is thought that Bezos’ yacht will have three decks, and three “huge” masts. This would be a similar design to Oceano’s Black Pearl. She was built back in 2018, featuring three majestic 70-metre high carbon masts. It is the world’s largest DynaRig sailing yacht, and one of the most environmentally friendly vessels in the world.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Oceanco did not confirm that it is handling the ship from the Amazon founder, as a spokesperson commented, “Oceanco values ​​the privacy and confidentiality of all our customers and prospects, and therefore does not comment on our participation or non-participation in specific projects”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.