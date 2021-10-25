Investigation launched into emergency services radio network

Investigation launched into Motorola’s emergency services radio network.

The CMA has opened an investigation into Motorola’s Airwave network. The network is used by the police, fire and emergency services to communicate securely.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) decided to open an investigation after a consultation that began in July. Concerns have been raised over Motorola’s role as both “the owner of the company providing the current mobile radio network (Airwave Solutions) and as a key supplier in the roll-out of the planned new Emergency Services Network (ESN),” according to the government.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the CMA, commented: “As the sole provider of critical mobile radio network services used by our emergency services, we’re concerned that Motorola could be cashing in on its position, leaving taxpayers to cover the cost.

“We’re now referring this market for a full investigation so that we can thoroughly examine these concerns and, if necessary, take action to address any problems.”

The Home Office commissioned the airwave network back in 2000. The agreement had been due to end in late 2019. The network was expected to be replaced with ESN, a new secure communications solution at this point.

