Bail for Leicester couple charged with killing their four-week-old baby

By
Chris King
-
0
Bail for Leicester couple charged with killing their four-week-old baby
Bail for Leicester couple charged with killing their four-week-old baby. image: pinterest

Bail for Leicester couple charged with killing their four-week-old baby boy

A couple who appeared in Leicester Crown Court today, Monday, October 25, have been charged with the murder of their four-year-old son. Ollie Davis, their baby boy, had been discovered unresponsive in his cot, back in October 2017. Leicestershire Police said the couple was arrested a few days later, with an investigation being conducted since that time.

His mother, 29-year-old Kayleigh Driver, and her partner, Michael Davis, aged 27, residing on Carlisle Street, Leicester, stood before the magistrates’ court this morning. They were then remanded in custody, to appear again before Judge Timothy Spencer QC, this afternoon. No pleas were entered during the afternoon hearing.

Judge Spencer charged the couple jointly on two counts of causing or allowing his death, and of causing grievous bodily harm to Ollie Davis, during the week previous to his death. According to Leicester Police, these alleged events occurred at some point between October 9 and October 21, 2017. Prosecutors have also made a charge of causing or allowing Ollie to suffer serious physical harm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Judge Timothy Spencer QC declared that bail was agreed for the couple between now and their next court hearing, which is scheduled for Friday, November 26.  Their trial date was set for June 20, 2022, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here