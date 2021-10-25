Bail for Leicester couple charged with killing their four-week-old baby

A couple who appeared in Leicester Crown Court today, Monday, October 25, have been charged with the murder of their four-year-old son. Ollie Davis, their baby boy, had been discovered unresponsive in his cot, back in October 2017. Leicestershire Police said the couple was arrested a few days later, with an investigation being conducted since that time.

His mother, 29-year-old Kayleigh Driver, and her partner, Michael Davis, aged 27, residing on Carlisle Street, Leicester, stood before the magistrates’ court this morning. They were then remanded in custody, to appear again before Judge Timothy Spencer QC, this afternoon. No pleas were entered during the afternoon hearing.

Judge Spencer charged the couple jointly on two counts of causing or allowing his death, and of causing grievous bodily harm to Ollie Davis, during the week previous to his death. According to Leicester Police, these alleged events occurred at some point between October 9 and October 21, 2017. Prosecutors have also made a charge of causing or allowing Ollie to suffer serious physical harm.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC declared that bail was agreed for the couple between now and their next court hearing, which is scheduled for Friday, November 26. Their trial date was set for June 20, 2022, as reported by mirror.co.uk.