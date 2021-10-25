Animal charity fundraiser for Easy Horsecare

THE Easy Horsecare animal charity will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, November 20 at Casa Contenta.

Starting with a flea from 1pm to 5pm, at 8pm live band The Blades will perform at the animal charity fundraiser, while a buffet and a raffle will also take place.

Tickets are €10 including a buffet and all profits will be going to Easy Horsecare with everyone involved giving their time for free.

For tickets, visit the Easy Horsecare shop in Quesada, the post box Doña Pepa and Casa Contenta.

Easy Horsecare are also appealing for funds to pay for vets bills, hay for the winter, and their 4×4 vehicle for towing the horse box to recover abandoned horses and donkeys is on its last legs.

The charity has to take the animals to vets colleges in Valencia and Madrid but the vehicle does not conform to emission controls and is no longer allowed to enter city limits, so it is asking if anyone can assist with donations.

To get involved, visit www.easyhorsecare.net.

