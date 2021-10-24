Using hazard warning lights to warn other drivers is a fineable offence



The regulations laid out by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) are not always as straightforward as we all think. An example of this is a driver who was recently fined for using his hazard warning lights to warn traffic behind him.

I am pretty sure we are all guilty of having done this at some point. When there is a sudden build-up of traffic in front of you, or if we are in any sort of situation where you know that warning the drivers behind will probably save you the problem of having one of them drive into the back of you. The initial instinct has always been to hit the hazard warning lights switch.

Be warned, this is a fineable offence according to the DGT. The man who got the fine was reminded of Article number 109, section 1.c, of the General Traffic Regulations. It states that if a vehicle comes to a sudden stop, or speed is significantly reduced, other drivers should be warned by repeatedly using the brake lights, or waving the arm up and down.

These are your only two options within the law of the road in Spain. No hazard warning lights! As for the penalty, it can be anything from €80 to €200. This higher fine can apparently be imposed in the event of you being seen to not give any warning at all to other drivers.

However, the DGT has clarified that the use of brake lights is an option, since the aforementioned article clarifies that it is “whenever possible”. For this reason, it is likely that, if the driver complains, he will be able to avoid paying the fine.

The regulation in question does establish a time when the emergency lights can be activated: It says that they can be turned on if “immobilisation occurs on a highway, or in places or circumstances that significantly reduce visibility”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

