Tesco website hacked and down for second day

Thousands of customers left annoyed as Tesco website is hacked

One of the UK’s biggest supermarkets has been hit by hackers leaving its website and shopping app offline. The Tesco website is hacked and showing an error message for the second day running leaving people unable to fill their virtual trolleys, book delivery slots or amend existing orders. A spokesperson for the company said: “Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app. An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site. We’re working hard to fully restore all services and apologise for the inconvenience. There is no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data and we continue to take ongoing action to make sure all data stays safe.”

Tesco collects 1.3m online orders a week and some of those shoppers have taken to social media to complain about the lack of access. Tesco sent messages to people stating that due to a “current I.T issue” they were unable to amend or view any orders.

Some customers tweeted that they had gone elsewhere to fulfil their shopping needs. One of Tesco’s main rivals took full advantage of the situation to gain some converted shoppers. Asda tweeted: “Hi there, hopefully we can help. We have slots available and some for the same day or tomorrow, if you go to our website or app it will allow you to place an order for items you need :)”

Tesco’s latest tweets on the subject don’t give a clear resolution yet. One of their social media team had to take to Twitter to inform the customers “Our IT teams are doing their best and will have the website and app working as soon as possible. At the moment, we don’t have any updates or a timeframe as to when we can expect this to be. I am really sorry. TY – Cameron”