Professor Brian Cox returns with new BBC series

Professor Brian Cox returns with the new BBC series, Universe.

Brian Cox is returning to the BBC with a new five-part science series. The new show will trace the history of the universe. The new show Universe will be shown on BBC2. It will also be available for streaming from iPlayer.

Professor Brian Cox comments in the show: “From one perspective we are just grains of sand adrift in an infinite and indifferent world,

“From another we are one of the universe’s most wondrous creations, collections of atoms that can wonder about the universe and try to explore it.

“The more I learn, the more astonished I am by the fact we’re here.”

The new show will delight viewers with amazing CGI footage. During the series, the professor will reveal how the universe was created. The show will also reveal how the universe will be destroyed.

Professor Cox, speaking of the show said: “It’s a journey from the first star to the last star.”

Singer Julie Elven took to Twitter and commented: “Truly excited to share that I’ve had the immense honor to record solo vocals for Anže Rozman’s incredible soundtrack with #BleedingFingersMusic for the upcoming @BBCEarth documentary UNIVERSE, premiering on October 27th

“#BBC Narrated by the one and only @ProfBrianCox.”

