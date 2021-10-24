Prince George and Archie to inherit royal birthright. Lilibet and Charlotte will miss out though.

As part of their Royal birthright, Prince George and Archie will inherit peerages. In Britain, though the law of male primogeniture is still in place. This means that Lilibet and Charlotte will not inherit their royal birthright. The law sees that hereditary peerages are passed down the male line.

The law means that Lilibet Diana will not be able to inherit the dukedom from the Duke of Sussex. Archie will have the chance though.

Speaking to The Express, Constitutional expert Ian MacMarthanne explained the issue.

He commented: “Archie will on the death of his father become Duke of Sussex.

“Presently he is at liberty by convention to be called Earl of Dumbarton being his fathers senior subsidiary titles.”

The expert went on to add: “At that moment, by law, Archie will become, whether he chooses to be or not, HRH Prince Archie of Sussex for life.

“At his death, the HRH dies too, he can pass on to any male heir the title Duke of Sussex, but not HRH or Prince. This comes from George V’s letters patent of 1917 regulating the HRH.”

