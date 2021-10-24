Driver four times over alcohol limit crashes and rolls his car in Malaga



Local Police officers in Malaga capital, on the Costa del Sol, had to deal with a spectacular traffic accident in the western part of the city on the evening of Friday, October 22. A 48-year-old man crashed his vehicle into the central barrier, resulting in his car flipping over in the middle of the road.

As reported by 112 Emergencias Andalucia to Europa Press, the incident occurred at around 8.50pm. The 112 number received several calls from concerned witnesses, informing them of a vehicle turning over at the intersection between Carril de la Chupa, and Avenida Sor Teresa Prat. There were two occupants inside the vehicle when it turned over.

Emergency services including the 061 ambulance and a patrol from the Local Police were immediately deployed to the location. Incredibly, neither of the people inside the car – one of whom was a 12-year-old – were harmed in the accident. Upon arrival, the officers noted that the driver showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

As specified by a spokesperson for Malaga City Council of the capital, after taking a breathalyser test, the driver gave a positive result that was quadruple the maximum allowed alcohol level – 0.25 millilitres per litre in breathed air – resulting in 1.0 and 1.03 in the two tests carried out.

After being treated at the scene by medics, the occupants of the vehicle were transferred to the local Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga. A Local Police source reported that an investigation is open as a result of the accident, as reported by malagahoy.es.

