By
Linda Hall
Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir returns
Photo credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir

THE Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir are back in their home town of Teulada on Saturday October 30.

They are appearing at the town hall’s Salon de Actos in the Just Us concert with individual choir members performing solos and also featuring the popular acapella trio.

The whole choir will singing popular songs old and new with favourites that include Hey Jude, American Trilogy, Uptown Girl and Can You Feel the Love, plus the South African anti‐apartheid song Senzenina and the choir’s rousing finale, You Raise Me Up.

Tickets are €10 and can be booked online via the www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com website.

Linda Hall
