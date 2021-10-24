Brutal spectator crash at El Hierro cycle race. The Cicloturista Condaca Salmor Bike event got off to an eventful start.

On Saturday, October 23, a shocking accident happened during the Cicloturista Condaca Salmor event. According to the Canary Islands Government’s Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES), emergency services received an alert at about 3pm. They were alerted to the fact that a cyclist had run over a spectator.

The emergency services quickly deployed the necessary resources. The spectator had stepped into the middle of the race. She was hit by a front running cyclist. The woman was attended to by medics from the preventive service of the event.

The cyclist was rushed to the hospital. He was suffering from a moderate head injury. He was taken to the Hospital Nuestra Señora de Los Reyes in a basic life support ambulance.

The race had been heading through an urban area when the accident occurred. The injured cyclist had been leading the race when the accident happened. Many spectators had gathered to see the event.

The racecourse was fenced off but the woman managed to sneak through near an advertising arch. She was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by the cyclist.

