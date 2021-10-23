Former French politician faces terrorism charges

Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann was calling for a “popular coup d’état” as he plotted with his followers

A former politician has been hit with terrorism charges over a far-right plot to attack vaccination centres and other targets in France. Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann also wanted to overthrow the French government, according to authorities. Daillet-Wiedemann was already on remand for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of a young girl taken from her grandmother’s house earlier this year.

The kidnap plan was organised on behalf of the child’s mother. A failed custody battle had separated the two when she approached Daillet-Wiedemann to help. The kidnap was then carried out by a network of far-right supporters. Eventually, the girl was found safely in Switzerland and an international arrest warrant was issued. Daillet-Wiedemann was living in Malaysia at the time.

When he overstayed his visa in Malaysia, he was deported back to France and to the waiting police officers. Since then the new allegations have come to light and involve many people from the same tight-knit extremist circle. According to Daillet-Wiedemann’s lawyer, Rémy is a political prisoner. Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi said Rémy had only called for the peaceful end of the political system and retained his faith in the French justice system despite the charges against him.

It was in the 2000s that Daillet-Wiedemann was a local politician. He was based in southwestern France and stood with the centrist Democratic Movement. Reports say he was banned from the party and this set him down the road of becoming far-right in his views This led to the plans to attack vaccination centres and 5G masts, culminating in the new terrorism charges. He promised his followers that he is going to beat the charges levelled at him and run for president in the upcoming French elections.