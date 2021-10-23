Boy, 14, arrested for British Legion murder

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after three people were stabbed outside a Royal British Legion club in Lymington.

The boy is one of four people who have been arrested on suspicion of murder outside the Royal British Legion after a triple stabbing that started with a “verbal dispute.”

Police were called to reports of an assault outside the Royal British Legion on Lymington high street last night, October 23, at around 11:55pm.

According to a Hampshire Police spokesman, police found two men and a woman with stab wounds at the scene.

A man, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by a councillor.

Another man, also 23, suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman is being treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening superficial stab wounds.

The teenage boy is one of four people, all from Lymington, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The other men are aged 29, 20 and 18 and are all currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: “This is a serious incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who was killed.”

“We believe this incident occurred following a verbal dispute at the Royal British Legion and we have arrested four people as part of our enquiries.”

“Please be reassured that officers remain on scene and there will be increased patrols in the area.”

“If you have any concerns, or any information about this incident, please do not hesitate to approach officers.”