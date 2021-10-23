Andalucia reports a slight increase in the incidence rate

The region of Andalucia in Spain has reported a slight increase in the incidence rate.

According to data published today, Saturday, October 23, by the Ministry of Health and Families, the Andalucian community has registered 282 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections over the last 24 hours.

The figure is even more than those recorded on Friday, while during the same period, seven people have died due to Covid-19 (four more than those recorded yesterday), raising the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 11,326.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, the cumulative incidence rate during the last 14 days has remained stagnant and only experienced a slight increase of 0.57 points, standing at 31.67 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Unfortunately, the Ministry of Health does not provide data on the AI ​​rate by province. Neither does the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), which does not update its website during the weekend

The province of Malaga has once again reported the highest number of new infections (85), followed by Seville (46), Almería (36), Cádiz (32), Córdoba (26), Jaén (23), Huelva ( 18) and Granada (16).

The deaths were from the provinces of Cádiz, Granada and Jaén (one in each) and Malaga and Seville (two in each).

Regarding the pressure in the community health centres, there are currently 173 patients with Covid-19 admitted to Andalucian hospitals (eight less than the previous day), of which 43 are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – three less than yesterday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.