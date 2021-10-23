Alicante province suffers widespread flooding

By
Chris King
-
0
Alicante province suffers widespread flooding
Alicante province suffers widespread flooding. image: twitter @ProyoctoMastral

Alicante province suffers widespread flooding with Dama de Guardamar school having to be evacuated

According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, Alicante province endured some exceptional spells of rainfall during Friday, October 22. In the southern half of the Valencian Community, especially in the Vega Baja del Segura area, where the Dama de Guardamar school was forced to be evacuated.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Centre on its Twitter account, around 30 cars were reported as stranded in floodwater caused by the heavy rains in urban areas of this Alicante region.

By about 2pm the rains had stopped and started to head north from Vega Baja, where they hit Baix Vinalopo and Alicante. Here the storms deposited significant amounts of more than 70 litres/m² of rain in the municipality of Torrevieja.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The regions of l’Alcoia and Comtat were not left out either. Rainfall affected practically all the municipalities in the area with various levels recorded, although according to Avamet data, the highest figure by far was recorded by the Font del Baladre meteorological station in Muro, with 42.6 litres/m².

This is surprisingly high data compared to the Serra de Mariola, because in neighbouring municipalities such as Agres, the highest record was 27.8 litres/m².

Maximum orange notice for the Valencian Community on Saturday 23

AEMET has extended and raised its alert for Saturday 23 in the Valencian Community, moving to a maximum orange level. This can mean locally heavy, or even very heavy rainfall in the southern half of the coast, predicting up to 100 litres/m² in 24 hours in some areas.


This could well be accompanied by a storm in the morning, which may be locally persistent. On Sunday 24 there should be slightly cloudy or clear skies, with some intervals of medium and high cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog banks or morning low clouds are foreseen in the interior of Valencia and Alicante, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here