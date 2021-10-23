Alec Baldwin production crew replaced by locals only hours before incident

Alec Baldwin production crew had been replaced by locals only hours before the shooting incident



According to various sources including those of The Los Angeles Times, there had been problems on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film set prior to the fatal accident that occurred. It is claimed that members of the production crew had walked offset just a few hours earlier, after voicing their concerns over gun safety.

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins yesterday, Thursday, October 21, while using a prop gun. It has been claimed that the crew was unhappy about two previous mishaps where weapons had misfired on the set. They had also allegedly complained about terrible working conditions.

Sources and TV insiders have been posting on social media saying that crew members had also been unhappy at having to travel one hour to Albuquerque every night when filming was over. The set being used is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but production bosses had apparently refused to pay for hotels locally.

Another source said that when crew members returned to collect their things, they discovered that they had already been replaced by locals. Questions are of course being asked about these replacements, and whether they had the required qualifications to be allowed to just enter a film set, whether they were union members, and skilled enough to be involved in the handling of weapons, even a prop gun.

One of these replacements would also have been responsible for checking the prop gun before it was handed to Alec Baldwin. It has been said that a live round had been placed in the gun, but that is not confirmed. Halyna Hutchins has also apparently been “advocating for safer conditions for her team”.

Members of the union that represents the crew members who walked off the set have apparently told DailyMail.com that they had expressed fears about on-set safety. Another source has told Deadline that, ‘A gun had two misfires in a closed cabin. They just fired loud pops – a person was just holding it in their hands and it went off”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

