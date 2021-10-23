A job well done

Linda Hall
SUSTAINABLE MOJACAR: Collected more glass than any other municipality Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

MOJACAR was officially recognised as Spain’s most sustainable municipality.

The town recently received a Green Flag from Ecovidrio for glass recycling this summer, along with seven other municipalities in regions bordering the Mediterranean coast.

Mojacar has now been named the most sustainable of them all by collecting 70,000 kilos of glass between July and August.

Presenting Mojacar’s Environment councillor Emmanuela Aguera with the coveted Green Flag, Hugo Moran, Spain’s junior minister for the Environment, congratulated the town for reaching a goal of excellence that symbolised “a job well done.”

