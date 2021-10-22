Two arrests as Guardia Civil counter-terrorism unit deployed in Malaga.

Two arrested after Guardia Civil counter-terrorism unit deployed in Malaga city



The Guardia Civil had a neighbourhood in the centre of the city cordoned off this afternoon, Friday, October 22, in what is believed to be an operation linked to terrorism. This has been confirmed to La Opinion de Malaga by police sources, but more information is not available. Other sources confirmed that two arrests have already been made, although their nationality is not known.

Armoured vans of the GAR (Rapid Action Group) and other vehicles burst into the Lagunillas and La Victoria neighborhoods shortly after 2pm from the Plaza de la Merced and the Jardin de los Monos, moving slowly towards their objective. Residents have said that an old ruined building seems to be the location, where there were reports during the last few days of people seen moving around inside.

The specialised police unit closed off the area surrounding Calle Lagunillas, and at least a dozen officers clad in ski-masks have been seen. They reportedly arrived at the location in various vehicles. These officers are also wearing bullet-proof vests and carrying long weapons, in what appears to be a search of properties. Residents initially thought it was a drugs operation, but now it has been confirmed as a terror-related operation.

After the arrests were made, officers were observed carrying several boxes to their vehicles. Just after 5pm, some of the streets were allowed to reopen again to traffic. It is not clear whether the arrests are linked to the recent detention in Malaga of members of a known jihadist terror cell.

Carried out by the Information Services of the Guardia Civil, the operation is reported as being supervised by the National Court, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

