Benidorm rising incidence rate coincides with return of Brit holidaymakers

Benidorm’s rising incidence rate coincides with the return of British holidaymakers.

Benidorm has currently an incidence rate of 215 per 100,000 inhabitants. This multipies the national rate by five, making it the health department with the most positives in the Valencian Community. A coincidental determining factor points to the return of British tourism as it accounts for 22% of the market.

Benidorm began the path of economic recovery recently with the reactivation of international tourism, especially from the British market, however, the incidence rate of Covid has also since skyrocketed.

The city now registers 215 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure five times the national average and places the Marina Baja health department as the one that accumulates the most positives in the last 14 days with a total of 209, as shown in the Data portal of the Ministry of Health web site.

This rebound in rates coincided with the recent increase in British visitors, which grew last week to become 22.23% of all tourists who arrived in the capital of Costa Blanca last week, helping the hotel sector to reach a much-welcomed occupancy rate of 73%.

According to WHO data, Covid cases have grown by 15% in the United Kingdom and are fast approaching a figure of 50,000 per day. Along with Russia and Turkey, it is another European country where the virus is continuing to grow. There is no obligation to wear a mask in the UK, which complicates the fact that tourists must comply with the restrictions established when in Spain and the Valencian Community , where masks are still mandatory indoors and outdoors and where social distances cannot be kept.

