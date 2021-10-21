Testing experience for little ones

By
Linda Hall
Testing experience for young ones
PCR TESTS: Gifts make testing less of an ordeal for the three-to-sixes Photo credit: Departamento de Salud Denia

THE Denia and Javea branches of the Red Cross presented local health centres with gifts for children undergoing PCR tests.

Dr Josep Mut, who heads the Denia Health District’s Paediatric department, thanked the local population for their efforts over PCR testing.

“The tests are uncomfortable, especially for children between the ages of three and six,” Dr Mut said.

“Nevertheless,” he stressed, “the tests are important, as this age group is not vaccinated and they do not wear facemasks at school.”

Eduardo de la Morena and Juan Maria Zabalza, respective presidents and vice-presidents of Denia’s Red Cross branch presented the gifts to Dr Mut who was accompanied by Denia Health District’s Nursing director Natalia Casado and Naiara Carrillo, Supervisor of Denia hospital’s Childen’s Ward.

In Javea, Vicenta Font, in charge of the Red Cross’s Help and Emergencies sector, presented the gifts to Maria Jose Mulet, who heads the Health District’s Basic Area and the Paediatrics team.


Linda Hall
