MIJAS is one of the Costa del Sol´s most famous areas for its stunning, traditional Spanish pueblo, its sunny beaches and its wealth of activities from golf to jetskiing, but did you know it also known for its restaurants?

And as well as its sun, sea and sand, the glamorous Mijas reputation has attracted some of the biggest and best names to its restaurants, offering up everything from classic European food, to haute cuisine and Indian fare.

But whether you are new in town or a long-term Mijas resident, picking your next spot to celebrate a special event or just enjoy a romantic evening for two can be tough with so much on offer.

That´s why the Euro Weekly News has put together a handy guide to the seven best restaurants in Mijas, with something to suit every taste.

And if you can´t get to Mijas, we´ll also show you some quick ways to bring a taste of the Med home to you.

1. Best for Sea Views

Owned by John and Lorraine Palmer, hotel El Oceano is one of the hottest destinations in Mijas when it comes to somewhere to eat, stay or just admire the sea views.

Situated on Miraflores Playa in La Cala de Mijas, this hotel offers one of the best restaurants in Mijas with views directly onto the Mediterranean.

With chefs who are continually sourcing the finest local and national ingredients, El Oceano restaurant´s international menu has everything from calamari to steak, making it ideal for families, couples and even special occasions.

2. Best for Mexican Food

Located in Las Lagunas, Taste of Mexico has everything you want when you´re in the mood for something spicy, meaty and a little bit different.

Offering traditional Mexican fare from nachos and tacos to fajitas and burritos, Taste of Mexico even serves up a wide range of cocktails for that special occasion.

And if you feel like eating at home, Taste of Mexico even offer a delivery service, giving you the chance to enjoy your favourite dishes whenever you want.

3. Best for Chinese Food

If traditional Chinese dishes plus amazing views is your thing, then Mao Max Beach could be your new favourite restaurant.

Offering up stunning interiors, beach views and live music, Mao Max Beach is one of the most elegant destinations in Mijas.

Located on the shores of the Mediterranean in Mijas Costa, Mao Max Beach is part of the seriously chic Max Beach complex.

Now it serves up some of the best Chinese food in Mijas, including stir fries and wontons.

4. Best for European Food

If you´re someone who likes to try a bit of everything when they go to a restaurant, then El Gusto in La Cala de Mijas is the place for you.

Offering up everything from tzatziki to mussels and fish dishes, El Gusto has a huge range of European classics.

Opened in 2003, El Gusto is one of Mijas´s most famous restaurants, known for its open plan kitchen which allows guests to be part of the dining experience.

Available to hire out for larger parties, El Gusto is perfect for romantic meals a deux as well as larger events.

5. Best for Indian Food

A quality Indian restaurant is a must in every town, and Punjab Palace in Mijas Costa is one of the best around.

Offering up all the classics, Punjab Palace has everything from pakoras and samosas to korma, dopiaza and Bhuna.

A favourite among locals, Punjab Palace is must-visit when in Mijas.

6. Best for Italian Food

Sometimes you just can´t beat classic Italian food and La Pergola in La Cala de Mijas is one not to miss.

La Pergola is known for its authentic Italian dishes from carpaccio and risottos to the best pizzas and pastas.

Specialising in the highest quality Italian food, this romantic and traditional-looking restaurant is the ideal spot for couples dining as well as special occasions.

7. Best for International Food

One of the most famous restaurants in Mijas, Olivia´s is the product of celebrity Elliott Wright and his wife.

The restaurant in La Cala de Mijas is one of the most glamorous on the Costa del Sol. Where it´s not unsual to see celebrities mixing alongside local residents, and where chef Ryan Murphy´s dishes are some of the finest around.

Opened in 2015, Olivia´s quickly became a favourite among Mijas´s glamorous crowd.

Its live music nights also draw in large numbers, with performances by well-known artists throughout the week.

Their international menu covers everything from kataifi wrapped prawns and Thai crispy fillet of beef salad to lobster linguine and pizzas.

And to make your Olivia´s visit a day out, the restaurant also offers boat packages aboard their very own motorboat as well as cocktail masterclasses.

