UK shoppers panic buy Christmas toys over supply shortage fears

By
Ron Howells
-
0
UK shoppers panic buy Christmas toys out of supply shortage fears

UK shoppers are panic buying Christmas toys over fears of a supply shortage caused by a lack of HGV drivers.

SHOPPERS in the UK are panic-buying Christmas toys and gifts already as Britain faces a major supply chain chaos until at least Easter. High streets, shopping centres and retail parks all saw footfall up over the past week as people hit stores to fill trolleys with toys and games.

Ministers yesterday, (Thursday, October 14), urged shoppers to avoid panic buying, in an appeal that echoed the one about fuel shortages that led to chaos at pumps. Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said he’s “confident” people will be able to get festive goodies and there’s no need to rush out to the shops.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Gary Grant, boss of The Entertainer, one of the UK’s biggest toy retailers, is warning delays at UK ports will result in shortages this Christmas and said it would get harder to get stock to the right places at the right time.

Barbie dolls and Paw Patrol toys are among the children’s favourites he expects to run out fast. The government said that Felixstowe had reported “improved capacity over the past few days”. A container logjam at ports, including Felixstowe, and a shortage of HGV lorry drivers has sparked widespread concern among retailers about future stocks.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here