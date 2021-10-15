UK shoppers panic buy Christmas toys out of supply shortage fears

UK shoppers are panic buying Christmas toys over fears of a supply shortage caused by a lack of HGV drivers.

SHOPPERS in the UK are panic-buying Christmas toys and gifts already as Britain faces a major supply chain chaos until at least Easter. High streets, shopping centres and retail parks all saw footfall up over the past week as people hit stores to fill trolleys with toys and games.

Ministers yesterday, (Thursday, October 14), urged shoppers to avoid panic buying, in an appeal that echoed the one about fuel shortages that led to chaos at pumps. Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said he’s “confident” people will be able to get festive goodies and there’s no need to rush out to the shops.

Gary Grant, boss of The Entertainer, one of the UK’s biggest toy retailers, is warning delays at UK ports will result in shortages this Christmas and said it would get harder to get stock to the right places at the right time.

Barbie dolls and Paw Patrol toys are among the children’s favourites he expects to run out fast. The government said that Felixstowe had reported “improved capacity over the past few days”. A container logjam at ports, including Felixstowe, and a shortage of HGV lorry drivers has sparked widespread concern among retailers about future stocks.

