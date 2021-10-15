GOOD HEALTH!

FOUR or five years ago, I changed my diet. Until then, I was turning up at the surgery several times a year and regularly knocking back all sorts of chemicals in the form of pills and medicine. I’d had a prostatectomy, operations for kidney stones, inguinal hernia and haemorrhoids. I had regular back problems, assorted aches and pains, colds and sore throats.

In the last four years, I’ve been to a surgery twice (for a blood pressure check: 140/70 each time) and taken the odd antihistamine tablet. No more pains or colds – just the occasional bout of hay fever. Not a single day in bed.

Since 1846, there have been huge advances in medicine, ranging from anaesthetic to the X-ray, penicillin, antibiotics, transplants and laser, keyhole and robot surgery. The result is far less suffering, greater efficiency and the saving of countless lives.

However, it is in the interests of all employees and enterprises in the health sector that we live long unhealthy lives. The doctors support the pharmacies, who support the pharmaceutical companies, who support the government (with tax revenue on profits and salaries). This is why there is no incentive to adopt a policy of prevention rather than temporary relief or cure. This is why the traditional medical authorities react to alternative suggestions and natural treatments with cynicism and repudiation.

The normal practice is testing, pharmaceuticals or surgery. GPs vaguely refer to exercise, smoking and alcohol but have never demonstrated to me how the mind can control many of the body’s functions and ailments. No mention of the properties of nutrition. There seems to be time only for a quick fix.

There is still widespread dismissal of veganism by the kind of people who sneer at organic food, yoga, Ayurveda and spiritism. The result is a sick and overweight population.

Our bodies are composed entirely of molecules derived from what we have ingested in the form of food and drink. The average person eats 100 tons of food in a lifetime, which contain the essentials of life – water, fat, protein, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, minerals. These elements need to be absorbed in the right proportions. Nature provides the solution, because every source of food contains a different composition.

This is why for almost every chronic disease – every potential natural ailment (excluding birth defects, accidents and negligence etc) – there are particular fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, herbs or spices to prevent or combat the symptoms. But, if the food is not organic, the beneficial properties could be infiltrated by pesticides and herbicides. Most meat, fish, milk and eggs also contain toxins such as mercury, antibiotics and growth hormones.

Ironically, the traditional attitude of the health sector, while keeping millions in employment, puts so much pressure on itself that its surgeries and hospitals can hardly cope. There are many losers in this – none more than the patient. Profits before health.

