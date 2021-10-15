End of an era

CAROL THRELFALL, Dames in Spain chair, and secretary Jenny Trask presented the Dames’ final donations earlier this month.

They presented cheques of €1500 each to the Mojacar branch of the Red Cross and the MACS Cancer Group.

“Unfortunately, the Dames in Spain’s current committee are no longer able to continue in their commitment to the Dames,” announced the association’s Publicity Officer, Ann Marshall.

“It is with much regret that we must advise the closure of the Dames in Spain (Mojacar),” she continued..

“The Dames committee thank everyone who has supported us over many, many years.”