End of an era

By
Linda Hall
-
LAST DONATIONS: Mojacar Red Cross and the MACS Cancer Group with their cheques for €1,500 Photo credit: Dames in Spain

CAROL THRELFALL, Dames in Spain chair, and secretary Jenny Trask presented the Dames’ final donations earlier this month.

They presented cheques of €1500 each to the  Mojacar branch of the Red Cross and the MACS Cancer Group.

“Unfortunately, the Dames in Spain’s current committee are no longer able to continue in their commitment to the Dames,” announced the association’s Publicity Officer, Ann Marshall.

“It is with much regret that we must advise the closure of the Dames in Spain (Mojacar),” she continued..

“The Dames committee thank everyone who has supported us over many, many years.”


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

