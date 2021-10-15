Coldplay fans charged with generating electricity for ‘sustainable’ 2020 tour

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Coldplay sustainable 2020 tour
Coldplay fans charged with generating electricity for 'sustainable' 2020 tour. image: Twitter

Coldplay fans have been charged with generating electricity by the band for the ‘sustainable’ 2020 tour.

Coldplay has announced a world tour that will be as “sustainable as possible.” Fans will asked to generate some of the electricity needed for the concerts by dancing on a “kinetic floor” or pedalling fixed bicycles linked to batteries and invertors. This is all part of a 12-point plan to cut their carbon footprint and comes two years after the band pledged not to tour until they could do so in a more sustainable way.

Singer Chris Martin told the BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson in his first interview about the plans that fans will be on “kinetic flooring”. “When they move, they power the concert and we have bicycles too that do the same thing.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Their global tour will be supported by a “show battery” that has been supplied by BMW. This will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Martin said: “We’re proud to partner with BMW to create the world’s first tourable, rechargeable show battery – which will allow us to power our concerts almost entirely from clean, renewable energy. These alternatives will replace the usual diesel and petrol generators, which will reduce the carbon footprint of the concerts.”

“A common awareness of sustainability has led during recent years to an intensive, creative co-creation process between BMW and Coldplay,” said BMW spokesman, Jens Thiemer.


The band, however, are receiving a massive backlash from fans after finding out the group will still be using their private jets to reach the venues.

Read more:

The European Union have agreed to back five-year climate targets at the COP26 climate change conference. The countries involved have now been left to finalise the rules needed to put the Paris Agreement into full effect.


At the COP26 summit, which is to be held in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, countries will attempt to unblock years of complex negotiations, focusing on the technical rules. One important issue they will address is whether their climate targets under the Paris 2015 accord should follow a “common timeframe”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here