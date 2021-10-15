Case of father and children drowned in Mijas swimming pool archived

The Court of Fuengirola has agreed to archive the criminal investigation case of a British father and two children who drowned in a swimming pool in Mijas.

The Court of Fuengirola has agreed to archive the criminal investigation case of a British father and two children who drowned in a swimming pool in Mijas Costa.

The court has decided that “the perpetration of any crime is not duly justified” and that numerous tests carried out indicated that nobody was responsible for the drownings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The event took place on December 24, 2019, when the three deceased family members were enjoying a few days of vacation at a resort in the town of Mijas.

According to the testimony of those present, the 9-year-old daughter got into difficulty getting out of the pool, so both the father and a 16-year-old brother jumped into the water with the intention of helping her.

All three drowned and died of asphyxia due to submersion “probably due to a lack of swimming skills coupled with stress, nerves and panic. They suffered to try to save their lives and that of their family member.”

The order agrees to file the proceedings with the approval of the prosecutor’s office and based, among other evidence, on two reports from the Guardia Civil.

The decision is based on the investigation carried out by the members of the Mijas Judicial Police Team, which concluded that “no anomaly was observed in the pool filter and cleaning machine and that no element of the pool is deficient in use or presents an added danger to the activities of the aquatic environment.”

It points to the report prepared by the Group of Underwater Activities of the Guardia Civil (GEAS) that, after a meticulous study of the installation, reaches the same conclusion.

Throughout the judicial investigation, several expert reports issued both by technicians from the Autonomous Administration and Mijas Council, and others at the request of the family of the deceased and insurance companies involved in the case, were also incorporated.

Although some found that the pool suffered from certain anomalies, it had the corresponding municipal opening license and met the required technical certifications.