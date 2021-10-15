A QUIET WEEK FOR WALKING FOOTBALL

A quiet week football wise with a lull in fixtures. The only one on the calendar so far is for Monday October 18 when Calahonda WFC have a tough home debut with a ‘local derby’ against the rampant Walking Dead B team fresh from their 8-1 thrashing of Sporting Benahavis. This will take place at the Finca Naundrup with a 6pm kick off.

Malaga WFC made the trip across the border to Albufueira on the Algarve for the Eurocopa Walking Football Tournament at the beginning of this week (October 11) taking an Over 50s and over 60s teams. While optimistic the management team said they had gone for the experience, to make new contacts and generally enjoy themselves.

This Tournament attracts top teams from all over Europe including Benfica and holders Luso Africa.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Results and report in next weeks Euro Weekly News… make sure you get your copy.

The Axarquia Real Estate.com Aston Viñuela A team while disappointed with the recent 3-3 League draw, are looking forward to a ‘local derby’ against Nerja Nomads A to boost their challenge at the top of the HIDROMASTER Premiership.

Nerja went down 2-1 recently at home to Malaga and won’t be a pushover andare looking for their first points.

This should be a good tight game. Date to be arranged.

The other Premiership match to be arranged is another ‘local derby’ when high flying Walking Dead take on old rivals Malaga WFS.

The Walking Football Association of Iberia Committee Elections enters its second week with member clubs slow to react so far. Allowance has to be made for club committee meetings to choose a candidate(s) while individuals may need time to decide which post they would like to apply for.

A surge in candidates is expected next week, the third week. Watch this space.

MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR COPY OF THE EURO WEEKLY NEWS FOR ALL WALKING FOOTBALL FIXTURES, RESULTS AND NEWS.