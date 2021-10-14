WATCH: Car plunges eight metres from a bridge in A Coruña

WATCH: As a car and driver plunge eight metres from a bridge in A Coruña



A driver in the city of A Coruña had a very lucky escape on Wednesday, October 13, when his vehicle plunged eight metres from a bridge onto the road below. Apparently, he had swerved to avoid colliding with two other cars who were involved in some sort of race as they approached the Outeiro roundabout.

By swerving to avoid the two vehicles, the driver ended up smashing through the metal guard railing of a bridge, before plummeting down a distance of eight metres onto Calle Caballeros below. According to La Voz de Galicia, its two occupants were a 40-year-old man who was driving, and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman. Luckily, no traffic was passing underneath at the time of the fall.

The man was remarkable only slightly injured, but his passenger received serious injuries, and was transferred to a hospital. Despite the incredible impact from the fall, neither of them was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters arrived on the scene but the two occupants did not need to be freed.

Witnesses to the incident pointed out that the driver of one of the other vehicles involved in the event had crashed into an advertising pole in the median of the viaduct. Its driver then fled on foot, leaving his father injured in the passenger seat. The father also had to be transferred by ambulance to a health centre, as reported by 20minutos.es.

