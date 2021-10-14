The Queen looks pretty in pink as she opens Welsh Parliament

The Queen has stepped out looking pretty in pink today, October 14, as she opens the Welsh Parliament (Welsh Senedd).

The Queen stepped out today wearing pink and supported by a walking stick as she opens Welsh Parliament. She said a “debt of gratitude” is owed to the people of Wales for their efforts during the Covid health crisis.

Her Majesty was making her first visit to Wales in five years for the opening of the sixth session of the Welsh Parliament. She was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the event which was due to take place around May but was delayed because of the pandemic.

The Queen said: “I have spoken before about how recent times have, in many ways, brought us closer together.”

“We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who have risen so magnificently to the challenges of the last 18 months, from key workers to volunteers, who have done so much to serve their communities.”

“They are shining examples of the spirit for which the Welsh people are so renowned, a spirit which I have personally encountered so many times.”

During the event, the Queen used a walking stick for the second time this week, she also used a lift to get to the lobby area of the parliament building in Cardiff ahead of the opening.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said this is a time for the Welsh people to “look to the future” and that he wanted to meet the challenges ahead by encouraging “prosperity, equality and well-being for everyone in Wales”.

Drakeford also praised the efforts of the health workers who served during the pandemic: “We have seen the best of Wales in our health and care system, the shop workers, our teachers, all those public service workers, the businesses and volunteers, whose commitment, dedication and sheer hard work has helped to keep Wales open during this most difficult of times.”

“As we look beyond the pandemic, we recognise that we still have many challenges ahead.”

“To meet them we will use all of our powers to promote prosperity, equality and well-being for everyone in Wales. And to turn ourselves to that other great crisis of our times, a crisis in climate change and the loss of biodiversity.”