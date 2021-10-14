Nothing wasted

WATER drained from emptied swimming pools is currently being used to hose down Benidorm streets.

“This cleaning operation that covers streets and children’s play areas has commenced in the Foietes and Alfredo Corral areas,” explained Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, Benidorm’s Street-Cleaning and Water councillor.

This will gradually extend throughout the town and continue until the end of the year, he said.

“Benidorm has been offering this free service for the last 15 years, using the water when swimming pools and water deposits on private property are emptied for repairs or upkeep,” the councillor revealed.

Property-owners or property-owners’ associations wishing to use this service should contact the town hall’s Street Cleaning department (96615566) or the FCC concessionary (965855184) to make an appointment.