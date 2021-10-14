Nothing wasted

Linda Hall
Nothing wasted
NO WASTE: Hosing down streets with water from swimming pools Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

WATER drained from emptied swimming pools is currently being used to hose down Benidorm streets.

“This cleaning operation that covers streets and children’s play areas has commenced in the Foietes and Alfredo Corral areas,” explained Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, Benidorm’s Street-Cleaning and Water councillor.

This will gradually extend throughout the town and continue until the end of the year, he said.

“Benidorm has been offering this free service for the last 15 years, using the water when swimming pools and water deposits on private property are emptied for repairs or upkeep,” the councillor revealed.

Property-owners or property-owners’ associations wishing to use this service should contact the town hall’s Street Cleaning department (96615566) or the FCC concessionary (965855184) to make an appointment.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

