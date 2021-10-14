Mijas environmental walk along Senda Litoral

The mayor of the environment for Mijas has presented an environmental walk along Senda Litoral.

The mayor of the Environment, Arancha Lopez, has presented an activity within the ‘Days on the Coastal Path’ programme that will take place next Sunday, October 24 at 10am, starting from the Las Mimosas car park to Playa del Bombo.

The councillor said: “It is an environmental education activity so that those who attend can learn more about this area, which is of special conservation and is protected at European level.”

“People will find out the reason for such protection and the richness of the fauna and the flora we have.

“In addition, during the day we will see the migratory birds that are in this natural space.”

The department technician, Juan Luis Vega, said that “it is a round trip along the Senda Litoral, of around 3 hours, where we will make stops interpreting the biodiversity on the coast from Mijas, taking into account both the vegetation and the fauna, and especially the number of birds on the coast.”

The activity is totally free and with places limited to 20 attendees, of which a part will be reserved for people with reduced mobility. To reserve a space you can do it through the email [email protected]

The department advises that participants wear appropriate clothing and above all, protection against the sun.

The mayor has announced that they have planned more activities to learn about the environmental wealth of the municipality that will be announced as the weeks go by and has invited “everyone to enjoy these free activities that we organise from the department with great affection so that everyone can enjoy the environment and become aware of how rich Mijas and learn to respect and preserve it.”