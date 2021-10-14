At White Baos Abogados, we could provide you legal advice in relation to Bankuptcy and insolvency in Spain.

Forgiveness of debts in Spain.

If you are an individual, as per the Spanish Law, called, the second chance law, if you meet some conditions, you could get your debts cancelled.

Legal services in insolvency law

We will be able to provide you several service if need to face an insolvency process.

Our service, will be:

Analysis of the insolvency

Advice on negotiation with creditors and the pre-bankruptcy phase, and agreements.

Advice on the application for declaration of insolvency.

Provide you legal advice in the insolvency process, during all the court procesa and during at all stages.

