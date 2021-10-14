Dutch Prime Minister assassination attempt foiled

Police arrest a 22-year-old man in Amsterdam for trying to assassinate the Dutch Prime Minister

A young man has been arrested in Amsterdam this week after police discovered plots to harm multiple members of the Dutch Parliament. One of the plans was to assassinate the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A 22-year-old man had shared the ideas on the messenger app ‘Telegram’ along with conspiracy theories and other thoughts of violence.

The Telegram channels used by the man have since been closed for inciting violence against the authorities. The threads contained unfounded theories about the commission of paedophile acts and satanic rituals. In messages sent to others, the young man stated that “most of the Dutch hate that Rutte”. He also spoke about shooting politicians from a moving car. He said, “ you open the window, take out the gun and shoot.” According to one Dutch newspaper, de Volkskrant, the detained man answers to the name Yavuz O.

The plotter wanted to storm the Hague and was looking for people to assist him. Putting out a call for ‘revolutionaries’ who would use weapons and violence, he told them “anything was allowed”.The Prosecutor’s office has said that he would have discussed these ideas with collaborators face-to-face as well as online.

Three charges have been brought against the man, including incitement to commit a terrorist crime, gathering intelligence in preparation for said crime and threatening terrorist crimes. There was a possible assassination attempt on Rutte in September last year, but it is unknown if this arrest is connected to that incident.

After the last attempted attack, the Prime Minister had to increase his security detail. He now has special agents from the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service using measures to ensure his safety. As the leader of the Dutch Liberal Party, the threat against his life is being monitored by the National Public Prosecutor’s office, who refused to comment on the ongoing case. Another government official that was discovered to have threats against them was the virologist Jaap Van Dissel, the state’s advisor on the pandemic.