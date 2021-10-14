Calvia Council announces aid to reactivate shops

Calvia Council has announced annual aid for the promotion of economic reactivation in the field of commerce.

Calvia Council has announced annual aid for the promotion of economic reactivation in the field of commerce for 127,858 euros, which represents a 27 per cent increase compared to 2020.

The subsidies incorporate the exemption of being up to date with tax and Social Security obligations to make the application, which can be submitted as of Friday, October 15.

This is in response to the economic situation that this productive sector has gone through due to the pandemic, the consistory expressed in a statement.

The aid for the commercial sector of Calvia includes two lines, the aesthetic improvement of the establishments (in renovation works, acquisition of furniture and equipment) and the promotion of actions aimed at innovation and the digitisation of businesses (with the purchase of point of sale terminals, contracting, updating or maintenance of web portals and management software).

The aid for aesthetic improvement will reach 80 per cent of the invoices or budget presented, with a maximum of 9,000 euros. In the case of subsidies for innovation, 80 per cent is also reached, with a maximum amount of 6,000 euros.