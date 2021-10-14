Bridge club meets again

Bridge club meets again
WEEKLY GAME: First time in many months Photo credit: Valleys International Bridge and Social Club

THIRTY-FOUR members attended when the Valleys International Bridge and Social Club recently held their first weekly bridge game.

Brenda Russell, the club’s president, said how delighted she was to see so many members return after nearly 18 months of interruptions due to Covid.

The El Cid Restaurant is being refurbished, so the meeting was held at Jaleo Restaurant between Pedregeur and Benidoleig.

To celebrate the occasion the members were treated to tapas and cava before knuckling down to the “serious” business of playing bridge.

The Valleys Bridge Club tries to strike a balance between playing competitive bridge and meeting for social events.  New members are always welcome and details of the club can be found online at www.bridgewebs.com website.


