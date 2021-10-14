THE ARTS SOCIETY MARINA ALTA (TASMA) is committed to creating a culture of respect, giving support and celebrating differences.

During the summer the TASMA committee began searching for a children’s charitable organisation which could benefit from their support.

“The concept is to promote Art as Therapy as an ongoing charity affiliation,” explained TASMA’s chairman David Glover.

“We are pleased to announce that we have identified the Colegio Especial Gargasindi Calpe, a local school for children with learning challenges, as our partner,” he announced.

The Arts Society Marina Alta is working with the UK-Based Arts Society Young Art Programme to provide additional future gifting through monetary grants.

An art competition for the 2022 Arts Society Programme Cover was held in August and the six winning artists’ artwork was exhibited at the October 7 lecture.

They will subsequently be printed on greeting cards, which will be offered for sale to members and guests at the November and December meetings.

The proceeds of sales will go to the school.

“Further assistance may come from local sponsors, Society members volunteering, and other opportunities and events throughout 2022 in coordination with the school,” David Glover added.

For further information, contact Lanie Widmar or Mark Rackham on [email protected] or visit the www.marinaaltaarts.com website.