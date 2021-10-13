Public bemused as Boris Johnson seen painting in Marbella

Boris Johnson has been pictured painting while on holiday in Marbella, Spain, much to the UK public’s bemusement.

Prime minister Boris Johnson left the country for Marbella on Friday despite the escalating crises in the UK and has since been relaxing and painting.

From increasing energy prices to damning criticism over how the health pandemic was handled, HGV shortages and empty supermarket shelves, the UK is bracing for a so-called “winter of discontent.”

People are livid following the release of pictures showing Johnson painting on holiday in the £25,000-a-week villa he has apparently borrowed from a Tory peer, especially after ministers insisted he was working remotely.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said on Monday: “The prime minister continues to be in charge as is always the case. The prime minister has taken calls with leaders already and there will be others to follow.”

“The prime minister has been kept regularly updated on the ongoing work to address the current issues around fuel and supply chains.”

“He is in regular contact with ministers and No 10.”

“He is also continuing to take calls particularly in the run-up to Cop26.”

The PMs holiday comes less than two months after he and then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab were under fire for going on holiday during the Afghanistan crisis.

Searching for his inner Churchill. https://t.co/k2zi1iBkKN — Dr Paul Mullan (@pauljmullan01) October 13, 2021

Johnson’s critics have been quick to compare him to World War 2 prime minister and fellow painter, Winston Churchill – who Johnson also idolises.