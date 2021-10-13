Motorcycles go up in flames in Alicante

Motorcycles go up in flames in Spain’s Alicante.

Local police officers from Alicante and the Fire Prevention, Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SPEIS) swung into action early on Wednesday morning, October 13. A blaze had broken out which affected multiple motorbikes and mopeds. The vehicles were parked on a street in the north of Alicante.

A building was also damaged and other vehicles in the street were in danger of going up in flames too.

The fire destroyed three mopeds and two motorbikes. Two cars were also affected by the fire. The façade of the building next to the bikes was also damaged. The blaze broke out at around 5:30am.

The emergency services were alerted to the fire. The local police deployed three units that rushed to the scene. The fire brigade also hurried to tackle the fire.

The first officers on the scene saw a huge column of smoke coming from the fire. The fire was in front of building number 9 in Virgen de Montserrate street. The blaze along with the heat generated from the motorbikes which were on fire had affected the doorbell system in the building.

Officers were worried that the fire would affect other vehicles so they tracked down the owners using the licence plates. The officers were able to contact the owners by telephone. Many of the owners threw their keys out of the windows. The officers were then able to move the vehicles to safety.

The Fire Brigade successfully managed to put out the fire after around one and a half hours.

