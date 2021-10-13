Mayor of Nerja congratulates Guardia Civil for its service

The mayor of Nerja has thanked and congratulated the Guardia Civil for its service.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, has thanked and congratulated the Guardia Civil for the extraordinary service provided during the pandemic period.

This has been expressed on the occasion of the Holy Mass celebrated in honour of the Virgen del Pilar which has taken place in the Church of El Salvador yesterday, October 12.

The celebration has been attended by the Councillor for the Fiesta, Elena Galvez and the Brigade of the Main Post of the Guardia Civil in the municipality, Abel Alba. The religious act also featured a performance from the Peña Nerjeña choir.

The councillor stressed: “Today, Hispanic Day, is a day of celebration and vindication for all that unites us and makes us feel proud of Spain. But it is also a day of gratitude to all the officers of the Guardia Civil, who watch over our safety, especially in this health crisis caused by Covid-19, working at all times in coordination with the Local Police and Civil Protection.”

The event was also attended by the spokespersons of the Municipal Groups of the Popular Party and Vox, councillors from Nerja and Frigiliana, the Justice of the Peace of Nerja and Frigiliana, the Head of the Local Police and the Civil Protection Coordinator, Commanders of the Guardia Civil, Elder Brothers of the Brotherhoods and representatives of the Nerja society.