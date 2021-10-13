Helicopter rescue for wasp sting victim in Spain.

The man had to be evacuated using a medicalised helicopter. The man was evacuated from Ourense, after he was stung by a wasp.

The rescue mission took place on Tuesday, October 12. The man suffered from a severe wasp sting in Grixo, which is located in the municipality of Padrenda. A medicalised helicopter was called in.

The Emergency services 112 in Galicia were alerted to the situation by professionals from the Servicio de Urgencias Sanitarias de Galicia-061. According to reports, a medicalised helicopter based in Ourense was called in to help the man.

Managers from the Centro Integrado de Atencion a las Emergencias de Galicia (CIAE) 112 also called in the Guardia Civil to help support the operation.

Members of the Supramunicipal Emergency Group (GES) of Ribadavia were also alerted to the incident by the emergency services.

Fortunately, the man was successfully evacuated by a medical helicopter. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

According to Healthline.com: “Severe allergic reactions to wasp stings require immediate medical attention. Overall, up to 0.8 percent of children and 3 percent of adults have insect sting allergies.

“If you have an EpiPen, administer it as soon as symptoms begin. If you have a history of wasp allergies, administer the EpiPen as soon as you’re stung and then call 911.

“Treatment for severe allergic reactions to wasp stings can include: additional epinephrine to calm your immune system, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if breathing has temporarily stopped and oxygen, steroids, or other medications to improve breathing.”

