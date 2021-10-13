EU to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol

The EU is set to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol that will ‘significantly’ lift border checks.
The EU is to set out a package of ‘practical solutions’ as the UK continues to demand changes to the eNorthern Ireland Protocol. Included are proposals covering customs, agri-food, medicines and the role of Northern Ireland politicians.
The arrangement currently in place avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods. However, the system creates a new trade border with Great Britain that unionists complain undermines their standing in the UK.
“Brussels is going to allow more goods to pass into Northern Ireland without checks in return for having more data to do proper market surveillance.
“The number of checks will go down massively. This is the best way to cut checks, short of a Swiss-style alignment agreement,” said an EU official to The Telegraph.
Read more:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.