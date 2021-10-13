EU to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol

By
Ron Howells
-
0
EU to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol
EU to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol. image: twitter

The EU is set to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol that will ‘significantly’ lift border checks.

The EU is to set out a package of ‘practical solutions’ as the UK continues to demand changes to the eNorthern Ireland Protocol. Included are proposals covering customs, agri-food, medicines and the role of Northern Ireland politicians.

The arrangement currently in place avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods. However, the system creates a new trade border with Great Britain that unionists complain undermines their standing in the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Brussels is going to allow more goods to pass into Northern Ireland without checks in return for having more data to do proper market surveillance.

“The number of checks will go down massively. This is the best way to cut checks, short of a Swiss-style alignment agreement,” said an EU official to The Telegraph.

Read more:


The Northern Ireland Protocol had been a key point of contention throughout the Brexit talks, with Northern Ireland’s Unionists, who are pro-British and pro-Brexit, opposed to the EU-UK trade deal that demands customs checks on some goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the UK mainland.
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and her party, the Democratic Unionist Party, argued that the deal puts the future of union at risk. Northern Ireland, plagued by a history of sectarian violence, is still divided by identity politics, with peacemakers concerned that the EU-UK spat might create a space for those grievances to breathe.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here